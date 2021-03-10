The Walking Dead: showrunner, Daryl and Leah’s romance

After showing the new episode of the 10th season of The Walking Dead, Angela Kang, showrunner of the series, talked about the turning point in the relationship between Daryl and Leah. After all, fans have always had doubts about their sexuality and their loving past. Now, we discover not only that he was once in love with a woman who disappeared, but also that his dog, Dog, belonged to her.

According to Kang, the creative team knew that the relationship would be controversial. In an interview with the American portal TVLine, Daryl has always been one of the most popular characters in the series and fans feel like they are part of his life. That is why the episode with flashbacks from his past was so important to immerse himself further in Daryl’s world.

The Walking Dead showrunner talks about Daryl’s relationship rumors

One of the obstacles to presenting the character’s romantic past was the fans’ belief that he would eventually be with Carol or Connie. However, these combinations did not make sense with Daryl and the creative team needed to follow a line more consistent with his feelings.

Although it was not what fans expected, the production’s decision was to keep Daryl and Carol’s relationship as nothing more than a great friendship. In addition, Leah’s story leaves room for an eventual return of the character and a possible more positive conclusion for the series. “Hopefully, the story will go to places that will please fans,” concluded the showrunner.

