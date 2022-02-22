The Walking Dead Season 11B: The premiere of episode 9 had a beautiful dedication

After five months of waiting to enjoy the second part of season 11 of The Walking Dead, fans of the program have been surprised by a dedication that the program made to one of the members of the production who died in November 2021 , Stephen F. Campbell, a former cameraman and cinematographer who worked for the series for seven long seasons. But, this is what happened and the dedication that was made to him.

This is not the first time The Walking Dead has included a commemorative title card to a member of the show on its show. For example, in Season 9 Episode 1 titled “A New Beginning,” tribute was paid to Hershel Greene actor Scott Wilson, who died at the age of 76 just one day before the episode aired.

Now, two seasons later, an important member of The Walking Dead’s production team dies. Season 11 Episode 9 titled “There’s No Other Way” is dedicated to the late Stephen F. Campbell who was the cameraman and cinematographer for seven long seasons. The news of his death was released in November 2021, after his daughter published what had happened on his Facebook account.

Although no reason was explained why Campbell died, The Walking Dead cast members who had been working with him for so long had expressed their condolences for the unfortunate death of their partner, which is why in the premiere of the episode 9 of season 11 decided to give him a beautiful dedication.

As revealed, Campbell is credited as cinematographer for a total of 36 episodes of the show. In fact, his first job on Walking Dead was as a camera operator in season 4, episode 7, while his final credit as cinematographer appeared in season 10, episode 16, an episode that aired a month before his death. death.

The episode itself was full of drama and suspense with Maggie’s (Lauren Cohan) situation and her collaboration with Negan (Jeffry Dean Morgan), but she ends up leaving the group to go into the woods while she tries to shoot him. On top of that, the fate of the injured Alden (Callan McAuliffe) is also revealed after many episodes away. Without a doubt, the next episodes will have a much deeper and more suspenseful story.