The Walking Dead Season 11B: Showrunner explains what happened to Negan in AMC drama

The Walking Dead is heading towards the end of the second part of season 11 through the AMC broadcast network. The zombie drama that premiered in 2010 is currently closing the respective story arcs of each of its characters, and one of them is the former villain Negan, the character played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan. (Spoilers for episode 13)

Robert Kirkman’s hit comic-inspired drama aired last Sunday with the thirteenth episode of season 11, titled ‘Warlords,’ and it showed a completely new Negan compared to the last time he was seen before. almost 6 months, when he left Maggie’s (Lauren Cohan) group behind after the brutal battle against the reapers.

Now that Morgan’s character is back, The Walking Dead fans got a chance to see him joining a new group, as he seeks refuge with Annie’s (Medina Senghore) people in a Riverbend housing complex. Along with them, he tries to take cover from fire from Toby Carlson (Jason Butler Harner) and a Commonwealth army.

The fans of The Walking Dead met Negan at the end of season 6 of the series. The villain and leader of The Saviors, waged a bloody battle against Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), with the purpose of seizing the resources to survive in the already finished post-apocalyptic world. His crimes were many, including that of Glenn (Steven Yeung), Maggie’s husband, whom he murdered with his baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire.

In The Walking Dead season 11B timeline, some six months have passed since Negan joined Annie and the religious group, whose leader goes by the name Ian (Michael Biehn). The important change that comes with the character of Morgan in the AMC drama and his new beginning with the group Riverbenders, was explained by the showrunner Angela Kang, who detailed the following in the program The Talking Dead:

“When we left Negan, and he walked away and left Maggie, we really felt like that was ending the arc of, ‘I want to be a member now, I want to be a part of this group, let me redeem myself, let me prove myself.’ Everything really changed when Maggie came back. I think if you’re Negan, why would you trust Maggie after what she did in Meridian? We feel like with that space in her head, she really went into the world feeling like, ‘I’m just going to start again’, whatever that sounds like. But we know that Negan is a social animal, he really likes having people to talk to, so it seemed to us that he would join a group.”

“He would probably quickly become invaluable to some people. It seemed to me that if he joins a completely different group and there’s no baggage there, he’s really in a different headspace where he realises, ‘If I can wipe the slate clean, Can I make some decisions that are different this time? Can I? Have I changed? Can I change?

Fans will be watching to see how this part of The Walking Dead story unfolds as the drama nears the end of season 11B. Let’s remember that this may be the beginning of a Redeemed Negan who will meet Maggie in New York, the city where Isle of the Dead will take place, the spin-off that Morgan will star with Cohan in 2023.