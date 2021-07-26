The Walking Dead: Season 11 Wins Unreleased Scenes; Look!

The Walking Dead: As reported recently during a panel at Comic-Con at Home 2021, Season 11 of The Walking Dead has an all-new trailer containing exclusive footage from the series’ final episodes. The final season of the production is expected to debut on August 15 on AMC streaming and on August 22 on traditional channel.

The great expectation of the public is for the reunion of Maggie (Lauren Cohan) with Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride). Additionally, tensions between the characters and the villain Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) continue as new survivors are introduced into the plot.

According to Angela Kang, the production’s showrunner, the 11th season will surprise viewers with the power of the narrative. “We’re back with big extravagances, which include a lot of amazing character interactions between the people we love,” she said during the panel at Comic-Con at Home last Saturday (24).

“We’re also going to have a lot of surprises, scares and all the fun things that I think are, for all of us working on it, part of the joy of making this series,” Kang continued. final season. I’m very excited and looking forward to being able to share all of this with the audience,” she concluded.

Check out the full trailer.

The Walking Dead: Learn More From Season 11 of AMC’s Zombie Series

The last season’s cast of the production also includes guest appearances Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Callan McAuliffe, Eleanor Matsuura, Cooper Andrews, Nadia Hilker, Cailey Fleming, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Angel Theory, Paola Lazaro and newcomer Michael James Shaw.

A few weeks ago, AMC began sharing big news from the series with the public in a campaign that brought even more anxiety to viewers.

Earlier, Scott Gimple, director of content for the TWD Universe, revealed that season 11 will feature 24 episodes in total, with the first 8 being action-packed. Apparently, despite starting this year, the last season will only end in 2022.

So don’t miss it! Season 11 of The Walking Dead premieres August 22 on AMC!