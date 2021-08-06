The Walking Dead: Season 11 To Cast Hawaii Five-0 Actor

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will feature Ian Anthony Dale in the main cast. The actor, famous for bringing Adam Noshimuri to life in the Hawaii Five-0 series, will play Tomi, a long-time member of a group newly discovered by the characters already familiar to the public in the zombie production.

According to Tomi’s official description, his arrival will impact several relationships already established over the past seasons in ways no one could have imagined. Thus, the expectation is that this new possible villain will add even more tensions to the protagonists in this final stretch.

In addition to the CBS action series, Ian Anthony Dale has also been in other hit productions such as All Rise, playing Louis Bravo, between 2020 and 2021, Salvation, playing the character Harris Edwards, between 2017 and 2018, and Murder in the First , appearing as Jim Koto, between 2014 and 2016. Other participations include the series Magnum PI, in 2020, and even American Horror Story, in 2013.

The Walking Dead: Learn about the final season of AMC’s zombie series

Another recent addition to the TWD cast comes with actress Laurie Fortier, who will play Agatha. For now, there are not many details about her participation, but, it seems, the character will also be decisive throughout the plot.

Expectations for the series finale are huge, even more so with so many production-related news being released weekly. In addition to the closing episodes, the producers are also preparing for the release of new spin-offs and a film starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes.

Last season’s cast also features Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Michael James Shaw, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Callan McAuliffe, Eleanor Matsuura, Cooper Andrews, Nadia Hilker, Cailey Fleming, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff and Laila Robins.

So don’t miss it! Season 11’s premiere is scheduled for August 22 on AMC.