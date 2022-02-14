The Walking Dead Season 11 Returns; See Schedule!

The Walking Dead: This week, The Walking Dead fans will finally be able to celebrate. The series, which has been on hiatus since late 2021, is back with its 11th and final season.

Continuing with electrifying conflicts, AMC’s zombie production has everything to win over viewers, given that several important and dangerous characters are expected to emerge over the next few weeks.

In addition to this long-awaited return, it is also necessary to highlight the premiere of the 4th season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, on Amazon Prime Video. The series created by Amy Sherman-Palladino continues to conquer the public and promises exciting sequels during its new episodes.

The cast includes Rachel Brosnahan as the protagonist Miriam Maisel, Michael Zegen as Joel Maisel, Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson, Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman and Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman.

Next Friday (18), when the series hits streaming, subscribers will have access to two never-before-seen episodes. From that moment on, a weekly distribution will start.