The Walking Dead: Season 11 Photos Reveal New Scene

The Walking Dead: The 11th and final season of The Walking Dead just hits August 22nd. But since the release date was announced, fans have become increasingly curious about what the producers have in store for the characters’ outcome. For this reason, AMC released some unpublished photos of the production, which will have a new scenario in the next episodes.

In them, it is possible to see Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) taking the survivors to a new city. The two are apparently in a subway station with all the characters, including the villain Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). In the troop, there are still Alden (Callan McAuliffe), Cole (James Devoti) and Hilltop (C. Thomas Howell).

Another image shows the meeting of Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezequiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and the Princess (Paola Lazaro), who was even seen for the last time with the Commonwealth’s white-armored soldiers.

In the last photo, Carol (Melissa McBride) is next to Magna (Nadia Hilker) and Kelly (Angel Theory). They may be forming a new team to rescue Connie (Lauren Ridloff), who remains missing.