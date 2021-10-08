The Walking Dead: Season 11 Part 2 Gets Premiere Date And Teaser

The Walking Dead: AMC released, this Friday (08), the release date of part 2 of the 11th season of The Walking Dead. The 2nd half of the show’s final season starts airing on February 20, 2022.

Production will resume after a hiatus of almost 4 months, as the 8th episode of last season premieres next Sunday (10). Called “For Blood,” the chapter was directed by Sharat Raju and written by Erik Mountain.

In addition to the show’s return date, the network published a brief teaser. Check out the video below:

There’s no turning back. Part 2 of the final season begins. #TWD returns on February 20th. pic.twitter.com/6DamQKZxKu — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 8, 2021

The teaser shows Daryl (Norman Reedus) talking about choices and the passing of various characters like Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), who responds that the choices “depend on who is making ”.

Another highlight of the short video is Pamela Hilton (Laila Robins), leader of the Commonwealth community and main villain of the moment.

The 11th and final season of The Walking Dead is being aired in Brazil by Star+, a Disney streaming that was released on August 31 in the country.