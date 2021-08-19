The Walking Dead: Season 11 Has Opening Scene Revealed; Watch!

AMC released, this Thursday (19), the opening 4 minutes of the first episode of season 11 of The Walking Dead. The scene shows protagonists like Carol, Maggie, Daryl and Rosita in trouble.

The episode will be called “Acheron Part 1” and, according to the information already released, will show the group of survivors on a great journey in search of supplies and food. The video shows a great sense of urgency and tension that must be present throughout the season.

Check out the video below:

11 Weeks of #TWD Reveals until Season 11. Hold on tight… #TWD returns this Sunday or stream it now with @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/2NXNch7Z2H — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) August 19, 2021

TWD: last season

The 11th and final season of The Walking Dead is highly anticipated by fans because, among other things, it will bring details that were not shown in the comics. Denise Huth, one of the executive producers, recently revealed that the plot will be unreleased and will only make references to the original content.

Another important piece of information is that the character Pamela Milton, a politician, will be the show’s new antagonist. Commonwealth community leader, she must put the lives of the series’ most beloved characters at risk.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead opens on August 22nd. In Brazil, fans will be able to watch the episodes only through Star+, Disney’s new streaming platform.