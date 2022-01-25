The Walking Dead: Season 11 Has Never-Before-Seen Photos Released

The Walking Dead: The 11th season of The Walking Dead remains on hiatus at AMC, but the network has already tried to release some never-before-seen footage about what’s to come in zombie production.

The next episodes are expected to return to the channel’s programming schedule from February 20, adding much more tension to the plot and characters.

As images from a recent trailer also evidenced, there will be big changes in the final stretch of the series. Carol (Melissa McBride), one of the current protagonists, was seen in the Commonwealth, living seemingly happily, as if nothing else mattered.

Despite this, it is quite likely that the character will be seen at some point of great anguish, given her entire past and everything she has faced to survive so far.

Other characters that can still be seen in the images are Princess (Paola Lázaro) and Eugene (Josh McDermitt), who, it seems, will forge an alliance to move on with their lives in the context of the Commonwealth.

The couple appears seated during a conversation in the images released by AMC. And, obviously, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) couldn’t be left out of the photos.