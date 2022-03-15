The Walking Dead Season 11: Finishes the filming of the final episode of the second part

The director of photography of The Walking Dead, has shared with all the fans several photos of the last moments of the filming of the final episode of the second part of the 11th season of the program, surprising everyone for what will happen.

The second part of season 11 of The Walking Dead is preparing to premiere its last episode on March 27. However, the show’s director of photography, Duane Charles Manwiller, has revealed to all the fans of the show some photos of what will happen in the last episode of the month of March to then go on hiatus and prepare for the end of the zombie drama. .

The premiere of The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2 has already revealed its fair share of dramatic developments, including the resolution of the Reapers’ storyline, as well as a major time jump coupled with a shocking twist that caused a possible conflict between old friends.

More about the Commonwealth has also been revealed, suggesting some very shady activities going on beneath the community’s seemingly peaceful surface.

But, work on The Walking Dead Season 11 continues as this latest block of episodes runs on AMC and AMC+. However, that work is also nearing completion, as revealed by cinematographer Duane Charles Manwiller, who says the final episode will wrap filming later in March.

Charles Manwiller has shared on his official Instagram account some photos from the production of the last episode of the second part of season 11 of The Walking Dead, confirming that all members of the production and the cast have been making an incredible effort to finish this masterpiece that has lasted almost 12 years since its first episode in 2010. Check out the photos below.

It will certainly be a very emotional experience for everyone involved when The Walking Dead wraps up its final episode at the end of March. As things currently stand, the final run of episodes is sure to include some kind of confrontation between Alexandria and the Commonwealth, with old friends perhaps at odds with each other over their differing opinions of the place and the people who control it.

What is certain is that The Walking Dead season 11 still has many dramatic developments to come and possibly some shocking and painful twists, some of them including the possible return of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), after who left the show in previous seasons.