The Walking Dead Season 11: Episode 12 Release Date, Trailer & Plot

Recall that during the previous chapter, viewers see Eugene looking for Stephanie (Margot Bingham) after she mysteriously disappears. It’s more shocking as she disappears after telling him that she loves him too. Meanwhile, Connie (Lauren Ridloff) investigates a story about Private Davis (played by

Cameron Roberts).

While Carol (Melissa McBride) helps Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) with a labor dispute at a drug farm. Lance then confesses to Eugene the truth about Stephanie, who was actually a spy named Shira. She that she was trained to get information about all the new members that come to the commonwealth and to know her true intentions.

As for episode 12 of season 11 of The Walking Dead, this will be seen on Sunday, March 13. The official synopsis for the upcoming episode sheds some light on what we can expect next on the show. According to the synopsis, Aaron and Maggie will meet Governor Pamela Milton, who is on tour in Alexandria, Oceanside and the Hilltop.

But during a routine checkup, Ezekiel (Khary Payton) gets lucky while possibly avoiding a dangerous situation with cancer that has been getting worse and worse. However, the synopsis also states that Eugene will try to make sense of Max’s story. Check out the trailer below.

Episode 12, which will be titled “The Fortunate,” will premiere on Sunday, March 13 on the AMC television network, however, the chapter is already available on the same network’s Premium platform. You can also stream the episodes online through Live TV services. These include Sling TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now.