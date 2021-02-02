The Walking Dead season 10: trailer highlights from Maggie

Recently, AMC released a new trailer for the next six extra episodes of season 10 of The Walking Dead. In a few seconds, in a dense and emotional atmosphere, the audience is provoked about a possible confrontation between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

The premiere, which is scheduled for February 28 at the station, promises to bring several intense narrative elements. In addition to the difficult routine facing hordes of zombies everywhere, the characters also have to deal with the greed of other humans.

Other beloved characters who return for the new episodes are Daryl (played by Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride). In fact, it has already been announced that the two characters will win a spin-off series focused only on them.

Check out the full trailer:

Understand Megan and Negan’s rivalry in The Walking Dead

Attention, spoilers ahead!

Throughout their seasons, several villains were introduced to the audience of The Walking Dead, along with several exciting and tension-filled conflicts – it is worth mentioning that, in this sense, many main and important characters also said goodbye.

However, one of the most perverse figures who stood out in recent years was Negan, who took the life of Glenn (Steven Yeun), Maggie’s boyfriend, in the series’ premiere episode of Season 7. In this way, the character has every reason to want a reckoning with the one who caused him so much pain.

Amid the plot, Lauren Cohan left the series to carry out other projects, but is back in style, promising a lot of action and adrenaline for all fans.

What will happen? Don’t miss out! The first extra episode of The Walking Dead’s 10th season will air on February 28th at AMC.