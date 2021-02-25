The Walking Dead season 10: Maggie and Daryl new trailer

With the new episodes coming, the production of The Walking Dead has fueled the fans’ anxiety with some previews and interviews. In a new video released, we can see Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) talking about the time when the heroine was away from Alexandria and her “family”. The character also recalls good times she spent with her son, Hershel.

What to expect from extra TWD episodes?

While season 11 is still in the filming phase, TWD fans will have 6 extra episodes for season 10. According to the series’ head of content, Scott Gimple, the new chapters will have a direct link to the events of the current season. This connection will happen even in episodes more focused on a single character, such as “Here’s Negan”, focused on the villain Negan.

Gimple also reinforces that, due to the covid-19 pandemic, the productions are being recorded with fewer people on the scene. That is, the stories will be more focused on certain characters.

The extra episodes of The Walking Dead will open on Sunday, February 28, 2021. In all, there will be 6 new chapters: “Home Sweet Home”, “Find Me”, “One More”, “Splinter”, “Diverged” and ” Here’s Negan “.

So, are you looking forward to returning to the zombie world?