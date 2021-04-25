The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes May Return in The Final Season of The Series

The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln, Rick Grimes’ performer on The Walking Dead, suggested a possible return of the character for the 11th and final season. While preparing to revive the role in the first film in the franchise, the actor does not rule out an appearance in the final episodes of the series.

The future of Rick Grimes in TWD

The former leader of The Walking Dead left production in season 9. Although his family thinks he died, Rick was actually rescued by Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) and transported to a new corner of the zombie apocalypse.

Since his departure from the series, Lincoln says that his character’s story within the series has ended, but that it will continue through the franchise’s films. However, The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang made it clear that the doors for the actor are always open and that he can come back anytime he wants.

In an interview with SFX Magazine, Lincoln was asked if he would return for the show’s final season. In his reply, the actor stated that he thinks his return is not in the script, but that he would never say never, since everyone who is still on the show is his dear friend.

The last season of The Walking Dead debuts on August 22 on the Star Channel. Release dates for the saga films have yet to be confirmed.