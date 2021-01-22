The Walking Dead: promotion highlights Maggie’s return

This Thursday (21), AMC released a new teaser for the six extra episodes of the 10th season of The Walking Dead. In a few minutes, you can see what action will not be lacking in what lies ahead. A special highlight was given to Maggie (played by Lauren Cohan), who apparently will again have a lot of importance in the narrative.

The images also reveal a little more of Lucille (Hilarie Burton), Negan’s allegedly deceased wife (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). In real life, her interpreter is also married to the actor who plays the current great villain of the series.

Even in the trailer, we can clearly see that Maggie’s anger towards him is so great that it causes a certain fear.

Check out:

Learn about the extra episodes of The Walking Dead’s 10th season

After a reordered ending due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Walking Dead producers decided to release a few extra episodes for the 10th season. The news was received with great enthusiasm by the fans, who now know that they will say goodbye to the zombie series in the 11th season, promised to be released in 2021.

In this way, the new episodes will show how survivors are coping with the destruction they have witnessed recently, trying to better understand their own traumas while continuing to question what lies ahead in the future. Certainly, many dramas, deaths and carnage will be seen until the end of season 10.

AMC has also released the return dates for all series involved in The Walking Dead universe. So be sure to check it out!

The extra episodes of season 10 of The Walking Dead will start airing on February 28th by AMC.