The Walking Dead: Producer Talks About Season 11 Premiere and More

The Walking Dead: It’s the beginning of the end: Maggie, Carol and Daryl search for supplies for a starving Alexandria at a military base filled with newly awakened zombies in The Walking Dead. The tension between Maggie – Glenn’s widow – and Negan, who killed him mercilessly, is about to explode. What to expect from the future?

Who answers is Angela Kang, showrunner of the series, who signed the first episode of the 11th season of TWD – Acheron: Part I – together with Jim Barnes. In interviews with Deadline and Decider, she told us a little of what we can expect for the end of the zombie saga.

For the start of the season, Kang decided on classic horror, in the tunnels below

Washington, with hordes of zombies, even during the pandemic. She said that even with the difficulties of filming, there will be moments that will definitely feel like classic horror in the final season. Like the end of the first episode, where Negan leaves Maggie on the brink of death on a breathtaking cliffhanger.

In this last arc, very close to the “Commonwealth” of the comic book that inspired the series, the survivors came together and returned to a very basic stage of civilization, looking for food, shelter and safety. In the comic book arc, Rick has a big part, which brings rumors among fans about the possible return.

Although his films for the franchise are confirmed, Kang declined. “There’s an implication in the [franchise] universe. So there are a lot of things that aren’t really under my umbrella,” the showrunner said.

On the return of other dear characters, Kang also declined to say: “It gets a little spoiler if I answer (…), that’s really not the point in any direction of an answer, but I think it’s a little too spoiler.” .

With the departure of Michonne, who assumes, in the series, the role of someone with a relative living in Commonweath (Michonne’s arc in the comics), is the character Yumiko, who has a brother involved with the community.

As for the end of the series being the beginning of Daryl and Carol’s spin-off, Kang said “there’s definitely a tradeoff.” But she continued: “you know, it’s also like the show has to end apart from anything else that might come out of it.”

Deadline also spoke with the producer about the difficulty of getting the ending of a series right. Kang said the endings are notoriously difficult to get right because they carry the weight of an entire series.

How about you, looking forward to the end of TWD? Season 11 will have 24 episodes divided into three parts, and unfortunately will not air on Brazilian TV. Around here, the episodes will be released on the Star+ streaming service.