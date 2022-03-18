The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus’ On-Set Injury That Almost Left Him Out of Everything

Recently, fans of The Walking Dead received very bad news from the production, and that is that the tragic injury of veteran actor Norman Reedus, better known on the AMC show as Daryl Dixon, who has been present in the zombie drama since the first season.

In one of the previously published notes it was known that the veteran had postponed one of his presentations on the Fandemic Tour, at that time, it was known about an injury, however, no deeper details were given on the subject, it had been the same profile that shared the news.

However, more details about what happened were recently revealed, when it was discovered that the accident had been caused on the set of the successful program The Walking Dead. It would have been on March 11 when Norman Reedus suffered the accident that caused him a concussion.

At the moment it is not known how serious this accident was, however, it is estimated that the blow he received to the head was not so dangerous, since he was already discharged from the hospital, and his representative, Jeffrey Chassen, notified that he’s recovering pretty well and fast, ready to get back on the set.

However, Norman Reedus will have to refrain from taking down zombies, as he will remain dormant for the foreseeable future. This concussion injury occurred on set according to the words of the actor’s representative. This is how he informed his followers of the news:

“Norman suffered a concussion on set. He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you all for the concern of him.”

The Fandemic Tour was the first to reveal the details about Norman Reedus’ injury, in his message, of course, they did not hesitate to send their best wishes to the acting veteran. This is how it was announced yesterday:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Norman Reedus had to postpone due to injury. We are sending all our thoughts and positive energy to Norman Reedus.”

“Everyone in our amazing community knows how much he loves his fans and wants you to know how bad he feels about the situation. However, we all want him to do what’s best for his health. Let’s send him all our best wishes and hope for a speedy recovery.”

As is well known, Norman Reedus is filming the last season of The Walking Dead, but fortunately for all AMC fans, we will continue to see him in the spin-off that will be later this year or next year 2023. In this new collaboration will be with his co-star Melissa McBride, the interpreter of Carol Peletier.