The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus’ big warning to actress Lynn Collins

The last seasons of The Walking Dead have been surprising all viewers with the shocking twists and new enemies that our favorite survivors have had. Among the new cast members, the actress who played Leah, Lynn Collins received a warning from one of the show’s oldest members, Noorman Reedus. Although it was not a threat, it was a great advice for her who was joining the zombie universe.

During an interview for the Insider website, actress Lynn Collins revealed that when she first joined the show, Norman Reedus advised her not to engage with the show’s passionate fan base on various social media platforms, because they could cause you problems, plus everything should be kept secret.

“He said, just be careful what you see, what you look at, because they are really passionate,”

“So protect yourself. Just be careful.”

Let us remember that The Walking Dead is based on the Robert Kirkman comics, but the adaptation that the producers who have been developing the program have chosen has been totally different, which has generated discomfort over the years in the fans who have been reading for a long time the original comics.

In fact, some fans have taken their frustration too far, as several actors on the show have received death threats in the past. However, it appears that Collins took Reedus’ advice and was able to keep her head down during her short but interesting time on The Walking Dead.

Sadly, Collins’ character died in The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2 finale, after Leah teamed up with Commonwealth Lieutenant Governor Lance Horsnby (played by actor Josh Hamilton) to try and take down with all of Daryl’s (Reedus) friends.

However, in a twist to the show’s story, when Leah was about to murder Maggie (Lauren Cohan), it was Daryl himself who shot Leah to death in the same cabin where they first met. and they had an affair for months, something that made viewers sad for the place where it all came to an end.

Collins said that she followed the story given to her for her character to the letter, in order to facilitate the scenes and make them memorable when her character faced Daryl and his friends, which is why she kept quiet about the details that were revealed. they were coming for the show’s final season.

“I just have to facilitate the writing they give me and help the story get told,” she said in the interview.

“I can’t get emotionally involved with the naysayers, so to speak, because then I won’t be able to do my best work.”