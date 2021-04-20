The Walking Dead: Negan spin-off could happen, says actor

The Walking Dead: Recently, in an interview with Conan O’Brien, actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, interpreter for the villain Negan from The Walking Dead, revealed that a spin-off production wrapped around his character’s plot is being discussed with the producers of the original series on AMC.

“We’ll see. This is currently being discussed, ”he said. “I think they are thinking of a few different ideas, but I talked about the possibility of continuing Negan’s story,” he said excitedly about the subject, adding some comments on the 10th season finale entitled “Here’s Negan”.

“We just did [the episode] and it’s kind of a prequel [of] how Negan became that kind of guy. I even filmed this with my wife, which was really cool. It was amazing. We had a lot of fun and I think the episode turned out to be really good, ”he explained.

The Walking Dead: what can the audience expect from a spin-off series about Negan?

The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, argued that it would be impossible to deal with more Negan stories, as seen in episode 10×22, during the final season. “I really hope that these plots will be told at some point, but it probably won’t be in the original series,” she said.

In 2020, a graphic novel known as Negan Lives was launched by Robert Kirkman with illustrations by Charlie Adlard. In it, the highlight was totally for the villain. Jeffrey Dean Morgan believes that this narrative can also be added to the spin-off series.

“[Negan’s] arc of redemption was very interesting to interpret. I believe that Negan Lives continues with this idea, ”he argued. In the graphic novel, the character is seen exiling after all the conflicts presented in The Walking Dead.

“It is a small story, but it is excellent. I always wanted to film this ”, he concluded.