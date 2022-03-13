The Walking Dead: Negan Fans Hit Hard With New AMC Ad

The Walking Dead, the zombie drama that premiered in 2010 and is currently airing with the second part of season 11 on AMC, keeps fans intrigued with the future of some of its main characters like Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), who are no longer on the show but not yet known to survive in the walker universe.

They are joined by Negan, the character played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who remains alive in season 11 of The Walking Dead, and who is known to come out alive when the series ends with the third and final part of this delivery. However, fans of the former villain were hit with a recent announcement from AMC, as it predicts what his future will be.

After The Walking Dead comes to a close, Negan will apparently take a trip across the country and settle in New York with Maggie (Lauren Cohan). Recently, Morgan’s character said that if he stayed with her, he would end up dead; and this seems to be the case when both appear in the next spin-off called Isle of the Dead, which is scheduled to premiere in 2023 on AMC.

Isle of the Dead pretty much predicts what Negan’s future will be in The Walking Dead universe, despite the fact that he will survive the dangers he faces in season 11 of the series including him having the enemy Maggie close to him. . Both will spend more time together in the announced spin-off series and this would undoubtedly be a greater risk for him. However, there might be some exceptions in case he does something to get redemption from his nemesis before the original drama ends.

As fans know, it’s hard to think of them arriving in New York as friends after what Negan did with Glenn (Steven Yeun) at the start of The Walking Dead Season 7. However, something would have to happen to Maggie so that she can trust him a little, she needs her help and thus be able to be together on the Isle of the Dead.

With this in mind, it might be worth wondering if Negan will be saving Maggie’s son on Isle of the Dead, Hershel. Surely this may be the only way for the former villain to receive forgiveness from her enemy for murdering her husband with a barbed-wire-wrapped baseball bat.

What is glimpsed after The Walking Dead season 11, is that Maggie and Negan could be allies in New York when Isle of the Dead begins. So far, the reasons that will lead them to take other directions in another part of the country are unknown, but the strongest theory that circulates among the fans is that they will unite to search for Hershel; and as is known, Negan has a weakness for children and much more in this case since he murdered his father.