The Walking Dead movie is coming to Netflix in 2021

Penguin Bloom, a film with actor Andrew Lincoln – Rick from The Walking Dead – will be released on Netflix in 2021. The feature film, directed by Glendyn Ivin, still has Naomi Watts, Jacki Weaver, Rachel House, Leeanna Walsman and Lisa Hensley in the cast.

The production debuted at the Toronto Festival in September this year and garnered some favorable reviews. The release in theaters in Australia, promoted by Roadshow, is scheduled for January 2021. With the acquisition of Netflix, it is possible that the film will be made available to subscribers at the same time.

Penguin Bloom is based on a novel of the same name, written by Bradley Trevor Greive and Cameron Bloom.

The plot approaches a young family who tries in every way to overcome a tragic accident that ends up leaving the mother, Sam Bloom (played by Naomi Watts), with serious sequels. In some behind-the-scenes footage, you can see Andrew Lincoln, who plays Cameron Bloom, walking alongside the actress in a wheelchair.

In order to move forward, the family also decides to care for a young bird that was injured. “We all fell in love with the affirmative nature of Sam’s story and his undeniable spirit,” said Naomi Watts, along with her fellow producers, in an interview with Variety, during the launch in Toronto.

“The emotional journey she and her family take after Penguin enters their lives is unforgettable,” she added, citing the bird they call Penguin. The title of the film even references her and the family surname .

“We have a wonderful partnership with Netflix and we are delighted to bring Penguin Bloom to audiences worldwide,” he added.

Penguin Bloom will be a unique opportunity for fans of The Walking Dead. Through it, it will be possible to watch Andrew Lincoln before his return to the series.



