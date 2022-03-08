The Walking Dead: Maggie and Negan together in a new spin-off that fans suspected

The Walking Dead, the zombie series that airs on AMC every Sunday, has conquered the hearts of millions of fans around the world since it premiered in October 2010. And now that it is ending with its 11th season, a series of spin-off projects is on the way, including Tales of the Walking Dead due out this year. Now, AMC has just announced the production of its fifth spin-off, one that will surely be a complete success due to the stories it will tell and that will enrich the universe while focusing on Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

As it was known this Monday, the new AMC Networks series and derivative of The Walking Dead, will be called Isle of the Dead and will have a first season of six episodes that will premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2023. The head of content from the zombie universe, Scott Gimple (Tales of the Walking Dead, the Rick Grimes films with Andrew Lincoln), is overseeing the spinoff from showrunner Eli Jorné as part of a global deal with AMC Studios. Jorné, writer and producer of STARZ’s The Walking Dead and Heels, will executive produce alongside Cohan and Morgan.

According to Scott Gimple, Eli has created a chaotic, beautiful and grimy asylum for the dead for Negan, Maggie and fans of the series who are eager to discover an insane and unseen world of The Walking Dead Universe. Gimple also recalled that Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have always been fantastic collaborators and now they hope to take that collaboration to the next level, with a series that will push these characters to their limits with the world and with each other.

In Isle of the Dead, the characters of Maggie and Negan, who is currently closing his arcs on The Walking Dead, travel together to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long cut off from the mainland. The ruined city is full of dead and inhabitants who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror.

Following the news, Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan reported their satisfaction at being contacted for the project, which will delve into the history of these particular enemies of The Walking Dead and the adventures they will experience in a completely hostile and different city.

An offshoot of The Walking Dead’s eleventh and final season set to conclude later this year on AMC, Isle of The Death pairs Maggie and Negan up after the mission in Meridian. The series set in post-apocalyptic Manhattan is the fifth spinoff of The Walking Dead, which first expanded the universe with the companion series Fear the Walking Dead in 2015.