The Walking Dead: Lynn Collins confirms what we suspected about Leah’s return

All good things must come to an end eventually, and that goes for The Walking Dead as well. The AMC series has been bringing zombie-laden post-apocalyptic carnage to screens for 12 years, but the 11th season of the hit horror drama will be its last.

Of course, it’s not really goodbye, as AMC already has a few spin-off sagas in the works that will hopefully lead to more long-term success for the franchise. That said, expect some finality in this season’s main narrative arc.

Many characters have come and gone from The Walking Dead over the years. If the creators of upcoming spin-offs take this approach, there’s a good chance some blasts from the past will one day triumphantly return to the universe.

Leah (Lynn Collins) has been an antagonistic presence for our heroes since she first appeared on The Walking Dead. As such, there are probably plenty of fans of the series who want to see the former leader of the Reapers, and Daryl’s (Norman Reedus) former flame, get the one she deserved from her. Maggie (Lauren Cohan) tried to take her out of the game in “No Other Way,” but the bullet didn’t stop Leah permanently in any way. Therefore, we can only assume that she will have unfinished business with Maggie and the gang at a later date.

Now fans are wondering if Leah will return before the series concludes, but is she in the cards? Lynn Collins is optimistic about Leah’s chances of survival, and she poked fun at her reappearance in a recent interview.

“I think it’s a safe bet on this show that if you don’t get your head chopped off and you don’t get stabbed in the frontal lobe, you have a chance [to come back],” Collins revealed.

The Reapers are out of commission now, so Leah will need to bond with new allies to move forward. However, it’s worth noting that Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) also ventured out alone in the same episode. Perhaps he will meet Leah on her travels and they will form some kind of alliance?