The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan walks away from Negan and gets into a new role

The Walking Dead, the most successful zombie drama of all time on television, is coming to an end with season 11 on the AMC broadcast network. Next Sunday, April 10, the network is scheduled to release the final episode of the second part of this installment, while the cast and crew members finished production work on the set last week.

As fans know, the franchise has several projects on the table including a spinoff about Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBridge) which has no name or debut date. AMC is also slated to release the upcoming spin-off Tales of the Walking Dead this summer while promoting Isle of the Dead, the spinoff drama centered on Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), set to premiere on the 2023.

And it is that while The Walking Dead ends the filming of the eleventh and final season of the series and Jeffrey Dean Morgan waits to resume his role as Negan in Isle of Dead, the actor is preparing to star in his next horror movie called Felix, from the hand of producer Joe Carnahan.

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has booked his next film role in the new horror flick, with a character estranged from Negan who is described as a concerned father while his son Charlie gets involved with a doll at the same time. Annabelle style.

In the new film production, Charlie is played by the actor from the Netflix series, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, while his character and his best friend Jimmy, try to make their own movie and become “great film directors”. Hollywood”.

The inspiration for his film is quickly found in Felix, an old ventriloquist dummy that Charlie’s father (Morgan) finds among his late mother’s belongings. But as the doll becomes the antagonist in the Charlie and Jimmy movie, it sets off an increasingly sinister and disturbing series of events, which could prove that Felix has a mind of his own.