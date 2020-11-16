The Walking Dead: Has John Dorie Gone Forever?

As the sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead unfolds, fans are adding to the theories thrown up by the series. All fans of The Walking Dead universe have had this feeling at some time, whether it was watching the original series or its spin-off. Now is the time to find out what happens for John Dorie.

Take, for starters, what happened near the end of the episode when she chose to walk away rather than follow June, which she claimed she was going to do. He’s not so on board with anything Virginia is doing, and clearly he’s not quite ready to compromise.

So where is John heading right now? Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what executive producer Andrew Chambliss had to say on the subject:

“I think we have a pretty good idea of ​​where he’s going. He mentioned it in early June. He mentioned the cabin June and Dorie met at, and it’s the place we know from his history that he retired the last time he he felt like the world was turning him into someone he didn’t want to be. ”

“So, in fact, it’s where he’s headed when he leaves. And it’s Dorie who falls back into his old patterns when the world presents him with challenges that force him to act in a way that makes him feel uncomfortable, which He makes you choose to see the world in a way that is not the way he wants to see it. He prefers to run away. ”

So will it be gone for long? We’re not sure we’ll see him in the midseason finale next weekend, although to be fair, we’re not sure we’ll see any of tonight’s characters at that.

We’re gearing up for one more episode about Alicia and Strand (read more here), so this could be a mystery down the road.

Ultimately though, there are things about John that he will have to change on his own. No one should have to go to him and beg him to come back if this is a pattern; you have to want to break it, or at least find a way to compromise. That’s not something we saw of him and June in this episode.



