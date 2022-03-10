The Walking Dead: For this reason, fans claim that the story was ruined

After more than a decade on the air, finally the last season 11 of The Walking Dead is being broadcast on the AMC television channel, the zombie drama that has kept each and every one of the viewers of this well-known channel up to date. However, for an unknown reason, fans claim that the story has been ruined.

We well know that the eleventh season of The Walking Dead will be divided into three parts, but, according to recent news issued by the production, AMC viewers agree that the course of history is heading in another direction. This is the revelations about the new spin-off.

In the middle of the second part of the 11th season of The Walking Dead, AMC confirmed that it will make a prequel focused on Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), which will be called Isle of the Dead, it seems that in this new production we will see the characters in New York.

The programming of this new prequel is expected to be broadcast in the next year 2023, that is, it can be assumed that the events take place after the last season of The Walking Dead’s original franchise finally ends. With this in mind, Isle of the Dead would become the sixth series in the zombie drama universe.

After The Walking Dead comes to an end, this new prequel will be the one that remains active, along with Fear the Walking Dead, Tales of the Walking Dead and the untitled spin-off from Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus). ).

Apparently, in Isle of the Dead, we will see Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) face different types of threats, and end up stranded in Manhattan, unable to return to the mainland. Undoubtedly, many fans say that this story has ruined the history of The Walking Dead, because first of all it is a big spoiler for this season 11.

Let us remember that since Maggie returned to the drama, many have not gone beyond wondering whether or not she will take revenge on Negan. With this spin-off, it’s clear that Maggie won’t kill Negan in the season 11 finale. While of course going to New York City together doesn’t necessarily mean they become friends, a resolution will resurface between them nonetheless. peaceful.