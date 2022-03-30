“The Walking Dead” Finally Confirmed What We Suspected about Maggie and Nigan

Since its debut in 2010, “The Walking Dead” has become one of the most popular zombie shows in recent times on AMC, so despite the fact that it has been broadcast for more than a decade, with equally successful prequels, it still retains a significant audience. quantity.

Now AMC fans are getting ready to enjoy the grand finale of this franchise on their screens. Recall that the 11th season is known as the last, but it is divided into three parts, and the second part is currently being watched.

Throughout the story, it was noticed how the relationship between Maggie (Lauren Cohen) and Nigan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) developed, the latter character had a really intriguing past, with many mistakes that could terrify each of them. scenes in which he appeared.

Although “The Walking Dead” has deviated significantly from the original comics that inspired this AMC show, the writers and staff have created something unique and innovative in the world of horror. These were spin-offs of the TV series “Fear the Walking Dead” and “The Walking Dead: The World Beyond”.

Even as the end of the original “Walking Dead” series approaches, the producers have confirmed the creation of new sequels, among which one of them will be dedicated to Maggie and Negan, which takes place in Manhattan. After revealing these details, we can say that the future of these two is secured, perhaps they are among the last survivors of the drama.

Unsurprisingly, this announcement of the “Maggie and Negan” spin-off has sparked a lot of speculation about exactly what fans should expect from the new series. Some even wonder if we should be preparing to see the blossoming romance between Maggie and Negan in the franchise.

But some of these conclusions on the part of fans were rejected after the appearance of Negan in the last episode of “Rotten Core”, aired recently on AMC. Since Negan now has a second wife, Annie (Medina Senghor), whom he seems to love very much, since she is expecting a child from him. However, as has happened before, everything can change in the world of the Walking Dead.