The Walking Dead Final Season Release Date Announced

There were many critical events in Season 10 of The Walking Dead, now the date of the 11th season, when the finale of the series will begin, has been announced. The final season of The Walking Dead, which will bid farewell to the screens with Season 11, will consist of 24 episodes.

The fact that the series will make the final in The Walking Dead, which is breathtaking with its 10th season, both saddens all its fans and increases the expectations of the final season. Since Game of Thrones progressed very quickly until the final and failed in the final season, it was inevitable that a serious fear climate emerged.

The Walking Dead may be involved in the final season, Season 11, in a new character we’ve seen in the comics. Unlike the 10th season, which was shot in 2 parts due to the coronavirus, the 11th season will be released in full, although it is a little delayed. It is certain that there will be quite interesting events after the 10th season, and even a new main character comes to the series.

Mercer character joins series (may contain spoilers)

Note that this place may contain “spoilers”. Mercer, known for its closeness to the Princess character, who participated in the series in the 10th season, joins the series. It is certain that Mercer, whom we know from the comics with the red armor he wears, owns the armor seen in the trailer. It is stated that Michael James Shaw, whom we know from Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War and Constantine, will give life to the character of Mercer.