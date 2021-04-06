The Walking Dead: Final Season Premiere Date Revealed

Last Sunday (5), the premiere date of the final season of The Walking Dead was confirmed: August 22. The revelation came through a teaser released during breaks from the last episode of the current season.

This time, the season will feature 24 episodes, instead of 16, as in previous years. Series showrunner Angela Kang says the next part of the plot will be even more explosive. “The difficulties will be greater – we will see more zombies, tons of action, intriguing new stories, places never seen before and all groups together in a community for the first time, trying to reconstruct what the Whisperers took from them,” she says in a statement.

The last chapter of TWD is due to air in the middle of 2022.

The decision to end the plot was due to the completion of the publication of the comics on which the series is based. Fans, however, need not be sad. That’s because AMC, the channel that broadcasts the series in the United States, has already confirmed that the story will proceed in a spin-off centered on the characters of Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol).

This will not be the first story derived from the series. Fear The Walking Dead and World Beyond have already been released, set in the post-apocalyptic world. In addition, a film has also been announced for years to come.