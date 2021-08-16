The Walking Dead: Fans Care About Daryl’s Dog in Season 11

The Walking Dead fans are concerned about a peculiar character in the series: Daryl’s dog. During the new episode of Talking Dead, an AMC talk show that reviews TWD episodes, 40% of the audience responded in the poll that their biggest concern in season 11 of the show is the dog’s survival.

Fans’ distress came after the network released one of the new season’s promotional trailers. In the scenes, it is possible to see Daryl and his dog being attacked at the 1:30 minute mark.

Check it out below:

Since then, several people have used their social networks to demonstrate their concern for the animal’s life. “WHY IS HE NOT YELLING? If the dog dies, we revolt,” wrote one netizen.

Earlier in Season 9, series fans also worried about Daryl’s canine companion after he got lost in a massive blizzard. At the time, Angela Kang, the show’s showrunner, reassured the audience. “I don’t know if I have the heart to kill the dog,” she said.

However, the producers of TWD have promised an entirely dark and dark season 11th. “There’s a bit of sun in the darkness, but heavy scenes from the new season are very, very, very, very dark,” the show’s executive producer Scott Gimple told TWD Universe in an interview via Twitch.

The Walking Dead: Learn about the popular zombie series

The Walking Dead is an American drama television series aired by the AMC channel. In the plot, viewers follow the life of a group trying to survive a terrible zombie apocalypse on earth.

Since its debut, the show has been critically acclaimed, garnering numerous nominations for famous awards. Furthermore, all 10 seasons of TWD have achieved good viewership numbers on the TV channel.

The cast includes Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Steven Yeun, Chandler Riggs, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Josh McDermitt, Christian Serratos, Seth Gilliam and Ross Marquand.