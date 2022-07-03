The Walking Dead: Ezekiel’s Tiger is the Perfect Metaphor for Rick’s Journey

King Ezekiel and his pet tiger Shiva are undoubtedly one of the most exciting duets in “The Walking Dead,” not least because they offer a candid way to see the journey of the series’ hero Rick Grimes. Shiva justifies Ezekiel’s power as weakly as Sheriff Rick’s badge helps him create the central coalition of the series, with many of the same risks and compromises along the way.

The initial attraction of King Ezekiel as a leader is that he has a mystical connection with Shiva that keeps her under control. However, this is a complete lie. Ezekiel has a tiger because he is the zookeeper who looked after her, and his acting background allows him to adopt the manners of the king. He treats Shiva with the respect necessary for this kind of partnership, and tries not to demand too much from her. In the end, she dies fighting zombies after the Kingdom is destroyed by the army of the Saviors of Negan, which Ezekiel perceives as a conscious sacrifice so that he can escape. Ultimately, what’s fascinating about this is that Ezekiel is technically not a fraud. He becomes what he is, a “magical” king who controls the tiger and takes care of his people. It’s the perfect addition to Rick’s journey. Rick is a former sheriff with a badge confirming this, but he lacks real crisis or leadership experience. His calm presence combined with this minor authority turns him into the leader of his group, and eventually he becomes the hero they need.

King Ezekiel defines Rick’s situation because they are mirrors of each other. Their past lives give each a small share of influence, which leads to leadership after the outbreak. Rick correlates his sheriff’s badge with the fact that he is the leader of the apocalypse, despite admitting in private that his experience in a small town did not particularly prepare him for this role. Ezekiel is also undoubtedly an actor playing a role—a king who, like Rick, lives up to the role he has to define along the way. It is important to note that both of their positions are determined by forces that they cannot really control — Shiva can turn against Ezekiel at any moment, just as Rick’s group can lose faith in him or be torn apart by disagreements. Rick and Ezekiel occupy positions of power based on a precarious status that they know is not fully deserved, and is determined by forces they cannot control-forces that will eat them alive if they go too far.

Walk a thin, thin rope because they have a role to play and also do their job because people’s lives depend on them. Rick has no guaranteed way to control his group in a zombie apocalypse-just like Ezekiel has no magical power over his tiger—and is eventually killed when he takes over the leadership of the Commonwealth, by someone who resents and refuses to acknowledge his authority. Ultimately, however, both are able to ensure the safety of their people for as long as possible by learning to embody something more than themselves, even though they never lose sight of the risks associated with their situation.

In general, Rick Grimes metaphorically represents a man pretending to be a king, using a symbol of power from the old world (his sheriff’s badge) to keep people in line. He finds a dramatic but meaningful reflection in King Ezekiel and his tiger Shiva, two leaders who built empires on what they had and thereby helped many others survive in the terrifying world of the Walking Dead.