The Walking Dead ends with season 11

The Walking Dead television series, which has been broadcast for about 10 years and can be watched on digital content platforms, will end after 11 seasons.

This may be sad news for fans, but there will be plenty of episodes to watch before everything is over. Variety and Entertainment Weekly both reported that the final season will consist of 24 episodes that will air in late 2021. Meanwhile, by then, fans will evaluate the time with seven episodes for the 10th season, one of which is the season finale episode that will air on October 4th. Six bonus episodes will be broadcast in early 2021.

In a true zombie-like fashion, The Walking Dead’s end isn’t as final as it seems. We already knew that the plot of Rick Grimes, the show’s former protagonist, played by Andrew Lincoln, would end in theaters at some point. However, another big news shared yesterday was the green light for a side series that will focus on Daryl Dixon (played by Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), the characters of The Walking Dead. This series will not be broadcast before 2023.

In addition, some characters who died in the series may make a comeback with a new side series called Tales of the Walking Dead. Scott Gimple continues to develop what he describes as a “episodic anthology with arcs of individual episodes or episodes focusing on new or existing characters, backgrounds, or other independent experiences.”



