The Walking Dead: Cast Answers Fan Questions; look!

This Sunday (22), The Walking Dead returned to the AMC schedule debuting its 11th and final season. And to make the public even more anxious about what’s to come in the zombie series, the cast was ready to answer some of the most frequent questions from fans of the franchise, considering that Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond will be back from october.

The complete interview with the stars of the series was originally published by TV Guide magazine in a special issue related to The Walking Dead universe, which is already on international pre-sale. In the United States, the magazine can be found in several common newsstands in various parts of the country.

Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride talk about their favorite seasons of the series

A question sent directly by the TWD Brasil portal was directed to current protagonists Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, interpreters, respectively, of Daryl and Carol. Both are part of the series since its first episode and will win a special spin-off focused on their complicity.

According to McBride, his favorite season to be filmed and watched is the first, precisely because it was the first of all, the one in which fans discovered the production and were urged to watch more and more. “But there’s something about all of them that we end up missing a lot,” said the actress.

Reedus agreed with his co-star. “When we talk about memories, Season 1 was the best in that aspect because it was something totally new for us. We were very excited and it felt like a new family was formed right away,” he revealed.

The Walking Dead was released in October 2010, having only six episodes. Critics also rated this debut as highly promising and the average rating was above the network’s expectations.

“Season 9 was also very good, in addition, of course, to the season Dog appeared. We jump in time so many times I’m not sure where that dog came from!” joked Reedus.

Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan comment on deep aspects of their characters

When talking about what would happen to Negan if Lucille (Hilarie Burton) had survived the zombie apocalypse, Jeffrey Dean Morgan explained that he believes her character would possibly not get involved in anything too dangerous.

“I just think [Negan] would have been a lot more concerned about keeping his wife alive,” he mused, adding that Negan was a completely different man when Lucille was alive.

“He wouldn’t be a nasty leader, but it all happened because of her death. The two would probably have left in search of a new path”, he commented.

Lauren Cohan talked about the losses that Maggie had throughout the series, thinking about which one was the most impactful for her character and also the one that had the most difficulty filming. According to the actress, the deaths of Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) were quite shocking.

“It was a prolonged torment,” she said. “We filmed all of this during the end of season 6 and the beginning of the seventh, we had five months off to not think about it, but it was all permeating my thoughts,” she recalled.

So don’t miss it! The Walking Dead premieres its 11th season on Aug. 22 on AMC.