The Walking Dead: AMC Reveals Why Melissa McBride Is Leaving Daryl & Carol Spin-Off

The Walking Dead ended the second third of season 11 on April 10 when it aired episode 16. The long-running zombie drama has dropped some important characters while closing the respective story arcs of the successful series that is coming to an end. However, the future of the franchise is promising as several projects are currently in development.

When it was announced in 2020 that The Walking Dead would culminate with season 11 through the AMC broadcast network, it was revealed that the franchise directed by Scott Gimple would develop a spin-off focused on Daryl and Carol, two of the characters with whom that fans have been reveling in since the first season of the original drama. However, the network has just released an update accompanied by bad news.

In The Walking Dead, Daryl and Carol are the main characters played by Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, with whose arcs they have portrayed the brotherly friendship that exists between them for many years. Although they are worthy of a spin-off series, AMC confirmed that one of these stars will not be present in the next project of the franchise.

Unfortunately, Melissa McBride is leaving the spinoff in which she was to play Carol again, opposite Norman Reedus, reported TVLine, before AMC confirmed the news. The Walking Dead star will no longer be a part of the planned spinoff about Daryl and Carol, which was discussed in 2020.

However, the same medium states that Norman Reedus will be the protagonist of the Spin-off as Daryl. And although it was initially said that Melissa McBribride’s departure from the project was a creative decision, AMC also revealed through an official statement the real reason why she will not be present with her character.

“Melissa McBride has brought to life one of the most interesting, real, human and popular characters in The Walking Dead universe,” she reads.

“Unfortunately, she can no longer participate in the previously announced spinoff centered on the characters of Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier, which will be set and shot in Europe this summer and will be released next year.”

“Relocating to Europe made it logistically untenable for Melissa at this point. We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but The Walking Dead Universe continues to grow and expand in exciting ways and we’re very hopeful that we’ll see Carol again in a future.” near future,” the statement concludes.

Taking into account that The Walking Dead franchise is working on different projects immersed in the zombie universe, it is possible that McBride will join another set series or the promised Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) movies, which have been expected since they were released. departed in season 9 of the original drama.