The Walking Dead: Actor of one of the drama’s most memorable characters dies

The Walking Dead, the horror drama from the AMC broadcast network that will release the second third of eight episodes of season 11 starting on February 20, lost one of its former cast members last Monday, January 31 according to various media reported.

Actor Moses J. Moseley, star of The Walking Dead, dies in Georgia at the age of 31 in circumstances that are still being investigated by Stockbridge authorities. He was well known for working during the first seasons of the hit series alongside Danai Gurira, who played Michonne.

On The Walking Dead, Moseley played ‘Mike’, one of the show’s most memorable maimed zombies. His character was one of the walkers that Michonne always carried with her to defend herself against her. He joined the AMC drama in 2012 after working as a model in the 2010s.

After learning of his death, Moseley was remembered by his manager Tabatha Minchew of Avery Sisters Entertainment, who issued a heartfelt statement remembering the actor “a bright light in the world” and confirming the tragic news that was initially spread through TMZ . The star’s agent spoke to People and referred to him as a person loved by all who knew him, a great friend and a talented artist.

After working as a model, Moseley played a few roles in a handful of uncredited movies until he landed on The Walking Dead. Minchew later claimed that the star always remained enthusiastic about life and work in show business. Some fans will remember him from playing ‘Tic Toc’ in an episode of Paramount Network’s crime drama Queen of the South and ‘Usher’ in an episode of Watchmen.

AMC Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late Walking Dead Actor Moses J. Moseley

The interpreter of The Walking Dead, he was working until last year in small roles in Tales. In addition, he is yet to appear in films such as Check-In, Hank, Cadillac Respect and Descending, which are soon to be released.

The transmission network AMC, through the official account of The Walking Dead on twitter also paid a moving tribute to Moseley after the news of his death became known. In the message, the television network shared a photo of the actor with the following caption: “Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member, Moses J. Moseley.”