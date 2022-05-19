The Walking Dead: Actor Norman Reedus reveals what he stole from the set on his last day

The first part of the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead surprised all viewers by the start of the war between the different communities against the Commonwealth. The show is currently in post-production after all the main actors of the zombie drama filmed all of their scenes. However, actor Norman Reedus revealed what happened on his last day.

The Walking Dead series was based on Robert Kirkman’s comic book series of the same name. Where we are shown a group of survivors trying to live in a post-apocalyptic world full of zombies. But, in which they will have to face both the walkers and other people who also try to survive in the chaotic world for more than 10 seasons.

Actor Norman Reedus finished filming his last episode as Daryl Dixon in March after 12 years on the show. But, when he finished his work, the star left in his full costume due to everything that was happening that day on the film set. After all the cast members and production crew started hugging and crying.

“I went out in my full outfit. I just didn’t change my clothes,”

During an interview for People, actor Norman Reedus revealed some details that happened the day the show filmed the last scenes of The Walking Dead. Especially for the speeches and tears that everyone had, because some have been working for the series for 12 years just like he has.

“I was hugging people and crying and saying goodbye to everyone because I ended up driving home in my outfit. So I have it all.”

However, the star also acknowledged that it is not the first time that something has been stolen from the set “unintentionally”. Since, in the past, he has worn vests, boots and even his characteristic crossbow, which define him as the expert hunter and tracker Daryl Dixon. Although he assured that some he has returned and others he has given to his colleagues wrapped as gifts.

“I have all the other vests, and I think all the other crossbows. I think I have like eight crossbows now, which is crazy.”

The star of The Walking Dead assured that one of the things he will remember most about the show will be the people of it, all the cast members who were with him for so long. In fact, on the last day of filming, the actor was given the microphone to give a few words to everyone who was there on that special day.

“They gave me the microphone first and I was like, ‘Uh oh,’ because I was nervous… It was super emotional.”

Although Norman Reedus will still be in The Walking Dead universe, viewers are excited to see the end of the show and what will happen to his character after so long.