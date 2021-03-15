The Walking Dead: a dangerous game of Russian roulette

The 10th season of The Walking Dead brought one of the most difficult episodes to watch. That’s because, in looking for the locations on Maggie’s map, Aaron and Gabe came across an extremely cruel man who made them question about people’s lives and kindness.

More details of episode 10×19 of The Walking Dead

The title “One More” refers to the search for Aaron and Gabriel, the only two characters that appear in this episode. They are still looking for the places shown on Maggie’s map and Aaron is already tired, wanting to go back. After all, he misses Gracie and is frustrated that they haven’t found anything. However, Gabriel insists that they look for just one more place.

The two find a kind of deposit with several Bibles kept. Gabriel starts looking for drinks there and Aaron worries about noises outside. However, on a rare occasion of calm, the two play poker and drink as if they have no worries.

That’s when things start to get complicated.

Later, Aaron goes outside the warehouse and Gabriel sleeps. When he wakes up, he doesn’t find his colleague. Searching for him, Gabriel finds an unknown man with a scarred face. Gabriel questions him about Aaron, but when he realizes that the two drank his drink and ate his food, the stranger gets angry. Yes, he is the owner of the shelter that looked abandoned and knows where Aaron is.

The two begin to talk and discover that, like Gabe, the owner of the warehouse also does not believe that there are still good people in the world. To prove his point, he plays a game of Russian Roulette, but pointing to Gabriel, not himself. After pulling the trigger three times, the stranger relaxes and says he doesn’t trust people because his brother also ate the food that belonged to him and then tried to kill him.