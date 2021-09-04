The Walking Dead: 9 Most Shocking Deaths From The Series

Famous for its blood-and-gut action sequences — after all, we’re talking about zombies all over town — The Walking Dead series has already featured iconic characters who died in shocking and unexpected ways.

For that reason, check out some of the most shocking deaths ever featured throughout the episodes of AMC’s production, which is even close to ending its 11th season!

9. Hershel Greene

Touted as a rather wise man and at times conservative, old man Hershel Greene (Scott Wilson) had some interesting clashes with characters from Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) group during the series’ first seasons. Willing to protect his family at all costs, including his daughter Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Hershel died at the hands of the Governor (David Morrissey) during season 4 of the series in a very violent manner.

8. Sophia Peletier

One of the big issues of Season 2 of The Walking Dead was the disappearance of Sophia (Madison Lintz), the daughter of Carol (Melissa McBride). Despite seeming predictable at one point in the narrative, fans weren’t quite prepared for what was to come. Upon being infected by the zombie virus, the young woman was kept with other hikers in Hershel’s barn and killed by Rick’s pistol with a shot to the head in front of everyone in the group.

7. Andrea

Being one of the most beloved characters from the first episodes of the series, Andrea had a tragic fate when trying to understand the Governor’s side during the 3rd season. After realizing that she should team up again with Rick, she was held prisoner and killed by Milton Mamet (Dallas Roberts) to the dismay of Michonne (Danai Gurira), who cherished her company.

6. Sasha Williams

Season 7 was very memorable for fans of the series, especially for the farewell of one of the most amazing characters presented up to that point. Sasha Williams (played by Sonequa Martin-Green) did try to sacrifice herself for Rick’s group by infiltrating Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) allies. However, things did not go to plan and she died on her way back to Alexandria.

5. Beth Greene

Maggie’s younger sister Beth Greene (Emily Kinney) was introduced to the series as a naive and unambitious person. But the zombie apocalypse transformed her, showing how strong and determined she could be most of the time.

However, in Season 5, viewers watch Beth and Dawn (Christine Woods) clash, which culminates in her death. Later, Daryl (Norman Reedus) carried his body to the rest of the group.

4. Shane Walsh

Sheriff Shane Walsh (Jon Bernthal) was Rick’s best friend and also served as his right-hand man. Despite this, he became involved with Lori Grimes (Sarah Wayne Callies), the wife of Rick and mother of Carl (Chandler Riggs). Despite this, in season 2, the character was changing completely, until he became a threat to everyone in the group.

It is at this point that Shane and Rick have a confrontation, with the latter shooting him in the chest. As he would eventually turn into a walker, Carl shoots him in the head.

3. Lori Grimes

During Season 3, everyone learned that Lori had an affair with Shane and got pregnant. Despite this, Carol held her ground, training in corpses a possible birth so that everything would go well with her friends. But when tensions mount and the group is attacked by a horde of zombies, Lori was about to give birth. With obvious complications, Maggie realized that a cesarean had to be done, even without anesthesia.

Therefore, Lori had to sacrifice herself so that Judith could be born. Lori obviously couldn’t stand the pain and blood loss and died in impromptu surgery, leaving Carl to shoot her in the head so she wouldn’t turn into a walker.

2. Lizzie Samuels

Lizzie’s (Brighton Sharbino) fixation on her death made her create imaginary friendships with the zombies she encountered along the way, not fearing her presence at all and showing Carl that it was possible, somehow.

Carol welcomed her in a motherly way, but she was also concerned about her psychology, after all, she had strange behaviors. So something had to be done, as Lizzie posed a threat to the group. When asking the girl to look at the flowers, Carol shot her in the head.

1. Glenn Rhee

Closing the list, the death of one of the most beloved characters by fans. Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Maggie have built a relationship of love and complicity over time. It’s even interesting to see how the former pizza delivery man turned into a strong and determined man in the fight against zombies.

However, when he is captured by Negan, along with other survivors, he receives several blows from Lucille, the villain’s barbed-wire baton, directly to his head. Certainly one of the most violent and shocking scenes in The Walking Dead.