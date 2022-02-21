The Walking Dead Season 11 is finally back on AMC. After a long period of hiatus, fans of the zombie series will be able to know what fate — or rather, the writers — has in store for such beloved characters. Obviously, a lot of tension ran through the narrative of the titled “No Other Way”.

So, learn all about the 11×9 episode of the series by reading our full recap!

The Walking Dead: Season 11 promises to involve audiences in major conflicts

With lots of action, emotion and promising to shock viewers, the episode begins when the Reapers battle fort was shooting at several zombies. The shots hit them hard. Meanwhile, Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) complete their initial plan to enter a supermarket to get supplies. However, Elijah’s injuries worried both of them and therefore taking care of them became a priority.

Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) watched everything that happened around the region he was in, with Daryl (Norman Reedus) showing why he had survived. The character attacks Austin (Lex Lauletta) unexpectedly for the Reaper, killing him shortly thereafter. The priest was even more prominent on his own journey when confronted by one of the Reapers.

Arriving at an infirmary at the supermarket, Maggie noticed that she was being chased by Carver (Alex Meraz). Elijah and Negan were willing to finish him right there, but the character fought valiantly. Maggie was about to kill him until Daryl appeared asking to be used as a hostage.

However, during the group’s onslaught, Leah (Lynn Collins) articulates with one of the snipers to shoot everyone who was there. For this reason, Daryl and the others are forced to release Carver, but Leah realized that her ally was no longer there, as Father Gabriel had already liquidated him. In this way, she surrendered.

Mildly annoyed, Daryl released Leah, with Maggie by her side to return as soon as possible to Alexandria with some supplies. Dog also resurfaces and Daryl welcomes him back together. Maggie remembers that she promised to pick up Alden (Callan McAuliffe) from the abandoned church and, with Negan’s help, she buries his friend’s body, who had already died and been turned into a zombie.