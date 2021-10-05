The Walking Dead: The 18th and final season of The Walking Dead has changed plot twists in recent events. And to make fans even more anxious, AMC decided to release the preview of the 11×8 episode of the series.

In the video scenes, we can see a lot of zombies attacking the characters, who are isolated in an abandoned house.

Check out the full preview:

Previously, AMC had already released the complete synopsis of the episode, which earned the name “For Blood” (“For Blood”, in free translation).

“The Reapers defend Meridian from an oncoming herd. Pope suspects that Maggie is behind the attack, while Daryl acts carefully. Alexandrian residents struggle to protect themselves when a violent storm leaves them vulnerable to zombies.”

Directed by Sharat Raju, the chapter is scheduled to air next Sunday, October 10th.

The Walking Dead: Learn more about the series

The Walking Dead is a series of zombies produced by the American broadcaster AMC. In the plot, viewers follow a group fighting for survival after an apocalypse hit planet Earth.

The show’s cast consists of Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Steven Yeun, Chandler Riggs, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Josh McDermitt, Christian Serratos, Seth Gilliam and Ross Marquand.

