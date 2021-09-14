The 11th and final season of The Walking Dead is making fans of the series increasingly anxious for the story’s outcome. And to make viewers even more excited, AMC released the preview for episode 11×5, which will air on September 19th.

Through the released scenes, we can see Aaron, Carol, Lydia and Jerry heading towards the top of the hill in search of tools and fighter jets. In another moment, the images show someone descending mysterious stairs and coming across a terrible creature.

Check out the full preview:

Thus, the new events keep confirming the speech of Jeffrey Dean Morgan, actor of the series, who recently stated in an interview that the next events of the production would make her “much crazier”.

The 5th episode of the 11th season of The Walking Dead will be titled “Out of the Ashes” and is directed by Greg Nicotero. In addition, the release of the last season of the show was divided into three parts, namely:

8 episodes in the second half of 2021,

8 episodes in the first quarter of 2022,

8 episodes in the second quarter of 2022.

The Walking Dead: Learn more about the series

The Walking Dead is a television series written by Frank Darabont and developed by AMC. The plot is based on the comic books of the same name by writers Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard.

Viewers of the show follow the lives of a group of survivors struggling for their survival in a post-apocalyptic world. However, their paths are full of gruesome zombies.

Since its debut, TWD has been critically acclaimed, receiving numerous nominations for famous awards such as the Golden Globe and Writers Guild of America Awards.

Its cast consists of Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Steven Yeun, Chandler Riggs, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Josh McDermitt, Christian Serratos, Seth Gilliam and Ross Marquand

