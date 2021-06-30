The Walking Dead: 11th and Final Season Wins Unreleased Trailer

The Walking Dead: AMC released this Monday (28) an unreleased trailer for the 11th season (and last) of The Walking Dead. This is the second half of the season, consisting of 8 episodes and scheduled to premiere on August 22nd.

Check out the teaser below:

More details on The Walking Dead

Considered one of the most successful series in recent times, TWD tells the story of survivors of the apocalypse. In the first half of last season, Alexandria was heavily compromised due to the devastation of the group known as the Whispers. Now they must fight to regain their home and care for the survivors.

In addition, it is also worth remembering that Eugene, Ezequiel, Yumiko and Princess were kidnapped and are being held captive by mysterious soldiers. This must be one of the most interesting plots of the season, creating the final arc of the show.

It’s worth remembering that while this is the final season of TWD, it’s not the end of the show’s expanded universe. Productions such as Fear The Walking Dead and World Beyond continue to explore the trajectory and actor Norman Reedus, from the original series, has also been confirmed in a spin-off that will follow the trajectory of Daryl and Carol.

Lastly, the AMC channel is also planning to release an anthology called Tales From The Walking Dead. These last two productions still don’t have a set release date, so keep an eye out for more!

So, are you looking forward to the series finale? Leave your comment below and enjoy sharing the teaser on your social media pages!