The episode 10×18 of The Walking Dead aired this Sunday (08) and was like a spin-off of Daryl and Carol, showing the search for Rick. As the 10th season progresses, we know that the story is approaching its end and romances, friendships and goodbyes gain new perspectives. Check out the full recap below!

Warning: contains spoilers!

More details on episode 10×18 of The Walking Dead

Daryl goes looking for Rick near a river and Carol is invited to the mission. The two have intense conversations (which is not difficult to understand since, well, they are living in a post-apocalyptic world). For Carol, the world is a different place now and it is not always easy to discern what is good and what is bad. In fact, the “good” is not always on their side lately.

Daryl and Carol find a cabin and he seems to recognize the place. So, The Walking Dead’s 10th season shows us flashbacks from the past 5 years, showing that Daryl once had a romantic date.

In a flashback, the Dog is still a puppy and finds Daryl while he studies a map. Daryl remembers meeting him when he had to leave the group of survivors, shortly after Rick’s disappearance. The animal takes him to a hut that belonged to a woman named Leah, a mother who lost her nephew to a zombie bite.

Over the years, Leah and Daryl become closer and closer. So much so that the two share their life stories! However, as things in The Walking Dead don’t always (in fact, almost never) go according to plan, once Daryl decides to resume his search for Rick, he leaves Leah at the cabin. Upon returning, he finds that she has also disappeared.

Still in love, Daryl decides to include her on the search mission, promising that he would find her. But that was 5 years ago. That is, in all this period, there was no change in the search for Rick or Leah.

Since Leah disappeared without a trace, there is still no way of knowing if she is still alive. So there is still a chance that Daryl’s one and only love will return to the series. Meanwhile, the reconstruction of Alexandria continues and Maggie still tries to deal with a new enemy.

With just 4 more episodes to the end of season 10 of The Walking Dead, the New World Order arc is set to be featured in the next episodes.