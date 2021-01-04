The Walking Dead 10: what you need to know about Robert

What role will actor Robert Patrick have in season 10 of The Walking Dead series? We give you more details.

Robert Patrick arrives in the 10th season of The Walking Dead series!

The end of the 10th season of The Walking Dead is fast approaching. Indeed, the last 6 episodes should be available soon.

In fact, this tenth season is starting to unfold. We have a little more information on the upcoming episodes.

In recent weeks, fans of The Walking Dead have learned that new artists will join the group of survivors. We think of Hilarie Burton Morgan. The latter will play the late wife of Negan.

Lynn Collins will also join the cast of the series as Leah. Okea Eme-Akwari will play Elijah, the mysterious branded character seen with Maggie.

Finally, Robert Patrick is also one of the guests announced for this season 10. We tell you more about his character.

ROBERT PATRICK ENTERS THE WALKING DEAD 10

Actor Robert Patrick therefore joins the cast of The Walking Dead series for the end of this 10th season. The latter is known for his role as the T-1000 cyborg in the cult film Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

He has also made several appearances in series such as Scorpion and The X-Files. In The Walking Dead series he will play the role of a new character.

His name is Mays and he is an original character described as a rough man. He is expected to make a cameo appearance in Episode 19, One More.

He will cross the path of Father Gabriel, played by Seth Gilliam and Aaron played by Ross Marquand. In one scene from the episode he is going to have a discussion about faith and hope with the priest.

We will thus discover a little more his rather cynical character. See you on February 28 to discover the end of season 10 of the series.



