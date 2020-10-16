The Vow: HBO renews sexual sect series for season 2

HBO has announced that the series about the sexual sect that led Smallville actress Allison Mack to prison will win new episodes with a second season order.

The first season of the documentary presented NXIVM and more details about the inner circle of the sect called DOS, which sexually enslaved some women.

According to the statement from HBO, the 2nd season of the documentary will bring a new exclusive view on this inner circle of NXIVM, led by Keith Raniere, while investigating “the stories of NXIVM leadership in the USA and Mexico, in powerful and intimate stories of DOS members ”.

The series will also follow “the legal and emotional journeys of the group’s founders, supporters and deserters, as impressive new evidence and revelations come to light, as federal prosecutors and defense lawyers fight for opposing views of justice in a prominent case. national”.

Check out the teaser for the 1st season of The Vow:

The first season featured testimonials from former members of NXIVM, director Mark Vicente and actress Sarah Edmondson. They talked in detail about the whole process of how NXIVM approached and attracted people to the group, which focused on young actors and actresses looking to leverage their careers in Hollywood.

In June 2019, Keith Raniere was convicted of several crimes, including extortion, sex trafficking, forced labor conspiracy, identity theft, production and possession of child pornography.

The Vow is directed by Oscar-nominated duo Karim Amer and Jehane Noujaim (The Square), and is on display on HBO and the HBO Go and HBO Max streamings.



