The “vomit-inducing” Slasher “Terrifying 2” Is Being Submitted to The Oscars to Troll the Academy

The “vomiting-inducing” horror film “Terrifying 2” is being submitted for the Oscar.

Damien Leone’s slasher has been nominated for one of Hollywood’s highest awards as part of a fan campaign. An ultra-high unrated movie about a killer clown has become a hit among blood lovers, and now Bloody Disgusting supports the film.

In a statement, the film producer and co-founder of the website, Brad Miska, said: “Let’s make some more noise. Let’s see how many Academy members we can get to pay attention to a horror movie that none of them would ever watch alone.”

The horror fan and director called the film “the most vomit-inducing film since The Exorcist” and further admitted that the nomination was an attempt to troll the Academy.

“Yes, this is complete nonsense,” he wrote on the website. “But you know what? The thought that Academy members would tolerate an extreme horror film without a rating that they would otherwise consider inferior to themselves? It’s too funny an opportunity to pass up.”

Miska added: “Tag @theAcademy on Twitter with the hashtag #OscarsForArt to participate in our fan— and completely frivolous — “Terrifying 2″ Oscar campaign!” The site even released a campaign commercial on YouTube.

The film is a continuation of the “Terrifying” 2016, in which the full-length clown Art, a sadistic killer clown, debuted. The blood-soaked film is based on violence, shock and blood, as a clown tries to kidnap three women, killing anyone who gets in his way.

The sequel, just released this year at Fright Fest (August 29), shows more of the same action that made Terrifier such a hit with fans. The film was an unexpected success for director Damien Leone. The horrific 2 caused the audience to lose consciousness and vomit.

Terrifier 2 is now available to buy on DVD and Blu-Ray in the UK.