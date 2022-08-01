The Voice’s Blake Shelton likes that Gwen Stefani is back on the show, but his reason isn’t as cute as you might think

There are only a few weeks left until the premiere of the 22nd season of The Voice, and after the longest break that viewers have had to go through since the show began in 2010, it seems like a manageable amount of time. Fans will see how new coach Camila Cabello handles John Legend, whom she previously helped as a combat advisor in season 21, as well as the husband-and-wife duo of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. We’ve seen the couple meet face-to-face on “The Voice” before, but not since they said their vows, and it looks like the country superstar may have ulterior motives, even if he genuinely loves that they’ll be spending this time together.

Blake Shelton is known to charm his wife. And now that Gwen Stefani has apparently forced him to work around the house during a break in The Voice, it’s especially easy to imagine why he would be happy to continue spending time with her elsewhere. However, HIS excitement about her being next to him at the singing competition isn’t as mawkish as you might imagine, as he told NBC Insider:

The best thing about working with my wife is that I never have to part with her. And she also turned out to be one of the least competitive people I know. Being on a competitive show with your wife, who is also not competing, is the best situation you can find yourself in.

Leave Blake Shelton to think about competitive strategy. The “Come Back Like a Country Boy” singer seems to think he can get his pie and eat it if he can spend time with his wife and maybe take advantage of her lack of competitiveness. It makes sense that he was already thinking about winning, especially now that Kelly Clarkson has left The Voice, which made the eight-time winner the most successful coach in the group (John Legend and Gwen Stefani have one win each, compared to Shelton’s eight).

However, perhaps he underestimates the legend of pop music and ska. In previous seasons, Gwen Stefani seemed ready to do her best, especially when it came to being able to outdo her then boyfriend. Take a look at some of her antics from her appearance in season 17:

Not only has Gwen Stefani proved that she would be willing to “block” her husband, she is not averse to directly asking him to step back on her behalf. In my opinion, underestimating her would be a fatal flaw. John Legend and Camila Cabello might want to watch out, too. I absolutely see the singers of “Nobody But You” giving each other advice, and there is no doubt that each of them will celebrate the other’s victory when the competition gets to this point. But don’t be surprised if and when the claws come out.

Gwen Stefani spoke about why returning to The Voice seems different now that she and Blake Shelton are married. Shelton and Stephanie recently celebrated their first anniversary, and the No Doubt vocalist said that going back to where it all started was “very surreal.”

It will be interesting to see “The Voice” in prime time again when it returns on Monday, September 19, on NBC, and I’m also excited to see Mr. and Mrs. Shelton fighting in the Big Red Chairs. In the meantime, check out our TV program for 2022 to find out which shows will premiere in the near future.