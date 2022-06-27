The Voice threw Blake Shelton and Carson Daly a sweet birthday party, and yes, fellow judges Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello were there

The whole gang was there when the coaches of The Voice finally returned from a long break to record the blind auditions of the 22nd season. However, their reunion was not strictly business. The cast of superstars also found time for some personal things, such as celebrating the June birthdays of Carson Daly and Blake Shelton. You can be sure that fellow voice coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend and newcomer Camila Cabello were also there to honor the longtime actors.

Carson Daly and Blake Shelton are the only members of The Voice who have been on camera for the entire 21 seasons so far, and the host posted on Instagram some cute photos of the celebration that the show arranged for its OG members. Do you think Blake Shelton and Carson Daly always have birthday parties together? God, I hope so. Cowboy’s birthday is June 18th, and Daly is coming in just a few days, June 22nd, I bet they’ve had a few birthday jokes over the last decade.

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton’s wife and returning trainer Gwen Stefani looked ready to party (as always) from head to toe in hot pink, while Camila Cabello and John Legend also looked very cute as they posed in front of a table with goodies. Black and gold decorations surrounded a cake with the inscription “Happy birthday, Blake and Carson”, with cookies and lots of champagne. In addition, a bottle of vodka was depicted for those who wanted to have a little fun at a birthday celebration. (The birthday boys did wear glass necklaces, so I have a pretty good idea where at least some of that vodka went.)

Despite the fact that Carson Daly wore a cap with the inscription “I hate people,” he did not seem to hate the fact that his wife Siri surprised him by flying across the country to have fun with the group, even if her trip lasted less than 24 hours. Indeed, Daly felt the love of his Voice family (or maybe it was vodka talking) because he had some enthusiastic words for the new member of the coaching commission, as well as the talent of the 22nd season:

Thank our new coach @camila_cabello for immediately becoming a family and crushing her on the show! I can’t wait for you all to see him in September! The talent is probably the best I’ve ever seen… 🙌🏼🎤🎸🎹

Camila Cabello isn’t exactly a newcomer to The Voice, as she was John Legend’s fighting advisor in season 21, but this will be her first time coming face-to-face with her pal, as well as husband and wife trainers Blake. Shelton and Gwen Stefani. She’ll probably agree with Daly, saying it’s the best talent group she’s ever seen, if only because it’s the only example.

Blake Shelton and Carson Daly have definitely become friends over the last 10-plus years on the show. Their friendship led to the former TRL host hosting Shelton’s wedding to Gwen Stefani a year ago, as well as their partnership in another upcoming series. I can’t wait to see what other holidays they’ll share next.

NBC still hasn’t announced when the 22nd season of “The Voice” will premiere in September, but it looks like the show could already get a jump on season 23. Does this mean that the network can return to twice a year, and if so, can Kelly Clarkson return to the coaching group? While we’re waiting for answers to any of these questions, be sure to check out our TV schedule for 2022 to find out which new and returning shows are coming out soon.