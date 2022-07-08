The voice cast of “Sea Beast”: how the characters look in real life

The new Netflix animated epic series “Sea Beast” features a small cast of voice actors, including many of those who have previously appeared in major feature films and TV series. The action of “Sea Beast” takes place in a world where pirate-like Hunters have become a legend, and the Crown has instructed them to hunt down and kill giant sea monsters roaming the depths. Young orphan Macy Bramble and Jacob Holland, the adopted son of the legendary Captain Crowe, embark on a journey across the ocean that defies expectations at every turn, challenging the very construction of monsters, Hunters and the empire they unwittingly helped expand with their never-ending war.

“Sea Beast” was rather quietly released by Netflix Animation on July 8 after a very limited run (probably intended so that the film could qualify for an Oscar). The film was created by Netflix’s own animation studio, which has made a number of equally quiet but well-received films in recent years, including Klaus, Arlo the Alligator Boy and Richard Linklater’s Apollo 10 1/2. Childhood of the space age. Chris Williams, a longtime Disney employee who worked on the stories for the original animated “Mulan” and “The Emperor’s New Groove”, was chosen as the director, and then became the co-director of “Volt”, “Big Hero 6” and “Moana” for the studio.

Although “Sea Beast” has not received as much publicity as other animated films of 2022, such as “Lightyear” or “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” it receives exceptionally positive reviews from critics due to its subversive narrative and a small but excellent set of characters. Netflix Animation has established a balance between big names, veterans and unknown promising actors with the cast of “Sea Beast”, led primarily by Karl Urban and Zaris-Angel Hathor, among others. Here are all the famous characters The Sea beast and how their voice actor looks in real life.

Zaris-Angel Hathor as Macy Bramble

Maisie Bramble is a fearless and confident young heroine of “Sea Beast”. She comes from an ancient family of Hunters, and her parents fell in battle aboard the Monarch—the noblest death a Hunter can dream of—leaving her a determined orphan eager to explore the high seas in this Netflix animated adventure. Voice actress Macy Zaris-Angel Hathor is a relative newcomer to the big and small screen, instead she began her career as Matilda in the West End production of Matilda in the Musical. Recently, she played one of the patients of Dr. Michael Morbius in the Sony movie “Morbius”.

Karl Urban as Jacob Holland

The adopted son of the famous Captain Crowe, Jacob Holland is the future captain of the “Inevitable” with a strong chin, legitimately kind. After an unsuccessful naval battle, Jacob and stowaway Macy discover that they have been swallowed whole by a giant sea creature (which Macy affectionately calls Red), and they have to return home through the dangerous open ocean. Jacob is voiced by Karl Urban, who is best known for his roles as Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy in the modern Star Trek film franchise, Eomer of Rohan in the Lord of the Rings trilogy and Billy Butcher in Amazon’s Boys.

Jared Harris as Captain Crowe

History books have been written about the legendary Hunter and captain of the “Inevitable” Agustus Crowe III. Although Captain Crowe is still a good man at heart, he was also corrupted by a 30-year vendetta to catch a giant sea beast known as Red Blast. Although he still enjoys the respect of his team, this desire for revenge makes him make the wrong decisions more often. Raven is voiced by veteran actor Jared Harris, known for his numerous roles, including Valery Legasov in the HBO miniseries Chernobyl, King George VI in The Crown and Lane Price in Mad Men.

Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Sarah Sharp

Known in fairy tale collections as the most loyal first assistant in the history of Hunters, Sarah Sharp is a force to be reckoned with in battle, she deftly wields a sword and a pistol in battle. She is a great source of inspiration for young Macy, giving the stowaway her first blade instead of rejecting her presence aboard the Inevitable. Sarah Sharp is voiced by Marianne Jean-Baptiste, who received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Secrets and Lies. She also appeared in the 2014 reboot of Robocop, Broadchurch, and appeared regularly in the series Without a trace for all 7 seasons.

Actors and supporting characters of the Sea Beast

Jim Carter and Doon Mckeechan as the King and Queen. The King and Queen of the Sea Beast are not given names, which is quite appropriate, since they represent a long line of royal power and imperial expansionism. The Crown decides to stop supporting the Hunters in favor of their own Royal Navy, starting the main adventure of the Sea Beast. Jim Carter played Mr. Carson in the popular TV series “Downton Abbey”, earning four Emmy Award nominations. Doon Makichan is best known for the British comedy series Smack the Pony.